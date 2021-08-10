Marston’s (LON:MARS) Stock Price Crosses Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 84.60 ($1.11). Marston’s shares last traded at GBX 84.30 ($1.10), with a volume of 1,142,725 shares.

MARS has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Liberum Capital reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a GBX 100 ($1.31) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Numis Securities reaffirmed an “add” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Tuesday, July 6th. Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 125 ($1.63) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and issued a GBX 105 ($1.37) price objective on shares of Marston’s in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Marston’s presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of GBX 113.75 ($1.49).

The company has a market capitalization of £556.69 million and a PE ratio of -4.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 376.76, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 87.64.

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through Pubs and Bars, and Brewing segments. It provides cask, kegs, and packaged beers through its six breweries under the Pedigree, Hobgoblin, Wainwright, and Shipyard brands, as well as under the licensed brands, including Estrella Damm.

