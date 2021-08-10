Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) Upgraded to Hold by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Amyris (NASDAQ:AMRS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Amyris INC is an integrated renewable products company applying industrial synthetic biology to genetically modify microorganisms to serve as living factories. Amyris designs these microorganisms to produce defined molecules for use as renewable chemicals and transportation fuels. The Company is engaged in the development of farmesene- a molecule, which serves as the base chemical building block for a wide range of renewable products to replace existing products that are derived from petroleum, plant or animal sources and that may be of lower quality or higher price. Amyris INC is headquartered in Emeryville, CA. “

Several other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on AMRS. HSBC started coverage on Amyris in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. They issued a buy rating and a $20.00 target price for the company. Roth Capital reduced their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $22.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Amyris from $25.00 to $26.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Friday. Finally, HC Wainwright reduced their price target on Amyris from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $18.39.

Shares of NASDAQ AMRS opened at $15.04 on Friday. Amyris has a 1-year low of $1.88 and a 1-year high of $23.42. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $15.36. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.45 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.20 and a beta of 1.13.

In other Amyris news, CEO John Melo sold 95,115 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.53, for a total transaction of $1,477,135.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 36.30% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in AMRS. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Amyris by 41.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,955,865 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $228,358,000 after buying an additional 3,510,892 shares in the last quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 1st quarter worth approximately $50,385,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in shares of Amyris by 1,724.2% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,079,123 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $20,611,000 after purchasing an additional 1,019,968 shares during the period. Artemis Investment Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Amyris during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $13,998,000. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Amyris by 1,993.5% during the 1st quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 887,645 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $16,954,000 after purchasing an additional 845,245 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.06% of the company’s stock.

Amyris Company Profile

Amyris, Inc engages in the provision of bioscience solutions. It offers its products to health and wellness, clean beauty, and flavor and fragrance markets. The company was founded by Jack D. Newman, Kinkead Keith Reiling, and Neil Renninger on July 17, 2003 and is headquartered in Emeryville, CA.

