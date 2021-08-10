American Airlines Group’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the airline’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.

AAL opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78.

American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 21st. The airline reported ($1.69) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.71) by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.48 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned ($7.82) EPS. American Airlines Group’s quarterly revenue was up 361.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts anticipate that American Airlines Group will post -6.98 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.

