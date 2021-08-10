American Airlines Group’s (AAL) “Buy” Rating Reaffirmed at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of American Airlines Group (NASDAQ:AAL) in a research report report published on Friday morning, PriceTargets.com reports. They currently have a $23.00 target price on the airline’s stock.
Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Citigroup raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $21.50 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. MKM Partners started coverage on shares of American Airlines Group in a report on Thursday, June 10th. They issued a buy rating and a $29.00 price target for the company. Seaport Global Securities raised shares of American Airlines Group from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday, July 23rd. Berenberg Bank raised shares of American Airlines Group from a sell rating to a hold rating and boosted their price target for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Finally, Susquehanna raised shares of American Airlines Group from a negative rating to a neutral rating and upped their target price for the stock from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. American Airlines Group presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $20.60.
AAL opened at $20.56 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.76. American Airlines Group has a 52 week low of $10.63 and a 52 week high of $26.09. The firm has a market cap of $13.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.97 and a beta of 1.78.
Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 171.7% in the 1st quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 1,076 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 680 shares during the period. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $27,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of American Airlines Group by 86.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 1,351 shares of the airline’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 625 shares during the period. Finally, First Command Bank bought a new stake in shares of American Airlines Group in the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. 49.96% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
American Airlines Group Company Profile
American Airlines Group, Inc is a holding company, which engages in the operation of a network carrier through its principal wholly-owned mainline operating subsidiary, American. The firm offers air transportation for passengers and cargo. It operates through the following geographical segments: Department of Transportation Domestic; Department of Transportation Latin America; Department of Transportation Atlantic; and Department of Transportation Pacific.
