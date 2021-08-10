Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).

Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £856.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.46.

Cairn Energy Company Profile

Cairn Energy PLC operates as an independent oil and gas exploration, development, and production company. It holds a portfolio of exploration, development, and production assets in the United Kingdom, Israel, Mauritania, Cote d'Ivoire, Mexico, and Suriname. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Edinburgh, the United Kingdom.

