Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) Raised to Buy at Berenberg Bank

Berenberg Bank upgraded shares of Cairn Energy (LON:CNE) to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday morning, Analyst Price Targets reports. Berenberg Bank currently has GBX 235 ($3.07) target price on the oil and gas development company’s stock, up from their previous target price of GBX 170 ($2.22).
Cairn Energy stock opened at GBX 171.50 ($2.24) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of £856.24 million and a PE ratio of -2.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.32, a quick ratio of 4.47 and a current ratio of 4.64. Cairn Energy has a 1 year low of GBX 122 ($1.59) and a 1 year high of GBX 283.64 ($3.71). The firm’s 50 day moving average is GBX 152.46.
Cairn Energy Company Profile
