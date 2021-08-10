ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) Given New $22.00 Price Target at The Goldman Sachs Group

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) had its price target raised by The Goldman Sachs Group from $20.00 to $22.00 in a report issued on Friday, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a neutral rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on ADTN. Argus raised shares of ADTRAN from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $25.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, May 14th. Cowen raised shares of ADTRAN from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and upped their target price for the stock from $22.17 to $29.00 in a research note on Friday. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $22.14.

Get ADTRAN alerts:

Shares of ADTN stock opened at $23.61 on Friday. ADTRAN has a 12-month low of $9.66 and a 12-month high of $24.36. The firm has a market cap of $1.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 65.58 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $20.92.

ADTRAN (NASDAQ:ADTN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The communications equipment provider reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.04. ADTRAN had a net margin of 3.29% and a return on equity of 6.02%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that ADTRAN will post 0.44 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 19th will be given a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 18th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.52%. ADTRAN’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 225.00%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of ADTN. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $46,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in shares of ADTRAN by 45.9% in the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,111 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $135,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552 shares during the period. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 4th quarter valued at about $170,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 1st quarter valued at about $204,000. Finally, Homrich & Berg bought a new stake in shares of ADTRAN in the 2nd quarter valued at about $205,000. 87.36% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

ADTRAN Company Profile

ADTRAN, Inc provides networking and communications platforms and services for service providers, cable/multiple system operators, small- to medium-sized business, and distributed enterprises in the United States, Germany, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Network Solutions, and Services & Support.

Further Reading: What is insider trading?



Receive News & Ratings for ADTRAN Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ADTRAN and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.