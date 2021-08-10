KeyCorp Comments on Howmet Aerospace Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:HWM)

Howmet Aerospace Inc. (NYSE:HWM) – Equities researchers at KeyCorp reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Howmet Aerospace in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. KeyCorp analyst P. Gibbs now expects that the company will earn $0.25 per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.26. KeyCorp has a “Overweight” rating and a $38.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Howmet Aerospace’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.31 EPS.

Get Howmet Aerospace alerts:

Howmet Aerospace (NYSE:HWM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.22. The business had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.22 billion. Howmet Aerospace had a return on equity of 8.41% and a net margin of 6.20%. Howmet Aerospace’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.12 earnings per share.

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on HWM. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on Howmet Aerospace in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $39.00 price objective on the stock. Argus boosted their price objective on Howmet Aerospace from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Howmet Aerospace from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Howmet Aerospace currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.73.

NYSE:HWM opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.28. Howmet Aerospace has a 52-week low of $16.15 and a 52-week high of $36.03. The company has a market cap of $13.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.10 and a beta of 1.95. The company’s fifty day moving average is $33.57.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 25th. Investors of record on Friday, August 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.02 per share. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 5th. Howmet Aerospace’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.00%.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its position in Howmet Aerospace by 8.9% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 556,727 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,888,000 after purchasing an additional 45,292 shares during the last quarter. Anomaly Capital Management LP bought a new position in Howmet Aerospace during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $15,348,000. Scopus Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Howmet Aerospace in the 1st quarter worth approximately $20,017,000. Forsta AP Fonden raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 59.2% in the 1st quarter. Forsta AP Fonden now owns 120,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,881,000 after acquiring an additional 44,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its position in shares of Howmet Aerospace by 13.3% in the 1st quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 126,274 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,057,000 after acquiring an additional 14,863 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 82.35% of the company’s stock.

Howmet Aerospace Company Profile

Howmet Aerospace, Inc engages in provision of engineered solutions for the aerospace and transportation industries. It operates through the following segments: Engine Products, Fastening Systems, Engineered Structures, and Forged Wheels. The Engine Products segment produces investment castings, including airfoils, and seamless rolled rings primarily for aircraft engines (aerospace commercial and defense) and industrial gas turbines.

Further Reading: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Howmet Aerospace Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Howmet Aerospace and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.