William Blair Equities Analysts Cut Earnings Estimates for Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN)

Inogen, Inc. (NASDAQ:INGN) – Stock analysts at William Blair lowered their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Inogen in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. William Blair analyst M. Kaczor now forecasts that the medical technology company will post earnings per share of ($0.21) for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.13). William Blair has a “Outperform” rating on the stock. William Blair also issued estimates for Inogen’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.44) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($0.46) EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at ($0.24) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.13) EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at ($0.09) EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at ($0.34) EPS and FY2022 earnings at ($0.80) EPS.

INGN has been the topic of a number of other research reports. SVB Leerink restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Inogen in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Inogen in a research report on Sunday. TheStreet raised shares of Inogen from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 29th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Inogen from $60.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $68.67.

NASDAQ INGN opened at $65.05 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of -542.04 and a beta of 0.93. Inogen has a 12-month low of $26.57 and a 12-month high of $82.35. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.77.

Inogen (NASDAQ:INGN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The medical technology company reported $0.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.33. Inogen had a negative return on equity of 0.69% and a negative net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $101.56 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.75 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.12 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 41.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

In other Inogen news, major shareholder Holdings A/S Novo sold 680,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.32, for a total value of $38,977,600.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,079,320 shares in the company, valued at approximately $119,186,622.40. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Alison Bauerlein sold 1,397 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.33, for a total transaction of $112,221.01. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 12,014 shares in the company, valued at $965,084.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 721,293 shares of company stock valued at $41,980,136. Company insiders own 4.29% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 7.5% in the 1st quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 2,466 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $130,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the period. CWM Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Inogen by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. CWM Advisors LLC now owns 6,695 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $352,000 after acquiring an additional 172 shares during the period. Cardinal Capital Management raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. Cardinal Capital Management now owns 15,744 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $827,000 after buying an additional 311 shares in the last quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 3.5% in the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 9,285 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $605,000 after buying an additional 318 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of Alaska Department of Revenue raised its stake in shares of Inogen by 2.9% in the 2nd quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 12,855 shares of the medical technology company’s stock valued at $837,000 after buying an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.12% of the company’s stock.

Inogen, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of portable oxygen concentrators used to deliver supplemental long-term oxygen therapy to patients suffering from chronic respiratory conditions. Its products consists of Inogen One G4 system, Inogen One G3 system, Inogen One G5 system, Inogen TAV, and Inogen at Home.

