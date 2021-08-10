Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Kellogg Decreased by Analyst (NYSE:K)

Kellogg (NYSE:K) – Stock analysts at Seaport Res Ptn cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Kellogg in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, August 5th. Seaport Res Ptn analyst E. Larson now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.91 for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.95. Seaport Res Ptn has a “Buy” rating on the stock. Seaport Res Ptn also issued estimates for Kellogg’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.92 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $4.07 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.00 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $1.02 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $4.22 EPS.

Kellogg (NYSE:K) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.03 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $3.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.43 billion. Kellogg had a net margin of 9.27% and a return on equity of 37.51%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.24 earnings per share.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on K. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Kellogg from $60.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, May 7th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kellogg from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Monday, May 10th. National Bank Financial lowered shares of Kellogg to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their target price on shares of Kellogg from $75.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Kellogg from $70.00 to $75.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, May 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Kellogg presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $67.11.

Shares of K opened at $63.55 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81. The company has a market capitalization of $21.64 billion, a PE ratio of 16.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.42 and a beta of 0.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $64.14. Kellogg has a 12 month low of $56.61 and a 12 month high of $71.65.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. CVA Family Office LLC bought a new position in Kellogg in the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. E Fund Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. Jackson Grant Investment Advisers Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $29,000. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Finally, America First Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kellogg during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. 80.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,334 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $66.38, for a total value of $5,531,710.92. Also, major shareholder Kellogg W. K. Foundation Trust sold 83,333 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.79, for a total transaction of $5,315,812.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 416,668 shares of company stock valued at $26,995,920. 1.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.58 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. This represents a $2.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.65%. Kellogg’s payout ratio is currently 58.15%.

Kellogg Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets ready-to-eat cereal and convenience foods. The company operates through four segments: North America, Europe, Latin America, and Asia Middle East Africa. Its principal products include crackers, crisps, savory snacks, toaster pastries, cereal bars and bites, granola bars and bites, ready-to-eat cereals, frozen waffles, veggie foods, and noodles.

