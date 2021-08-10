Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $869.66 Million

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Texas Roadhouse, Inc. (NASDAQ:TXRH) will report sales of $869.66 million for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Nine analysts have issued estimates for Texas Roadhouse’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $848.29 million and the highest estimate coming in at $892.56 million. Texas Roadhouse reported sales of $631.19 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 37.8%. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Texas Roadhouse will report full-year sales of $3.46 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $3.41 billion to $3.51 billion. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $3.79 billion, with estimates ranging from $3.64 billion to $3.94 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Texas Roadhouse.

Get Texas Roadhouse alerts:

Texas Roadhouse (NASDAQ:TXRH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 29th. The restaurant operator reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.01 by $0.07. Texas Roadhouse had a return on equity of 19.16% and a net margin of 6.35%.

TXRH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Truist Securities boosted their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $124.00 to $127.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 9th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $102.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. MKM Partners upped their price objective on Texas Roadhouse from $90.00 to $104.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, April 30th. Barclays decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $119.00 to $111.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Texas Roadhouse from $110.00 to $106.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Twelve research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Texas Roadhouse has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $106.90.

Shares of NASDAQ:TXRH opened at $89.52 on Tuesday. Texas Roadhouse has a fifty-two week low of $59.45 and a fifty-two week high of $110.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $95.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.24 billion, a PE ratio of 33.28, a P/E/G ratio of 2.46 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its stake in Texas Roadhouse by 27.7% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 63,746 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $3,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,833 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 407.5% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 123,401 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $9,645,000 after purchasing an additional 99,086 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 206,187 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $16,115,000 after purchasing an additional 6,047 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Texas Roadhouse by 4.6% during the 4th quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 77,243 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $6,037,000 after purchasing an additional 3,419 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Texas Roadhouse during the 4th quarter valued at $55,676,000. 89.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Texas Roadhouse Company Profile

Texas Roadhouse, Inc is a full-service, casual dining restaurant chain, which offers assorted seasoned and aged steaks hand-cut daily on the premises and cooked to order over open gas-fired grills. It operates restaurants under the Texas Roadhouse and Aspen Creek names. The firm also offers its guests a selection of ribs, fish, seafood, chicken, pork chops, pulled pork and vegetable plates, an assortment of hamburgers, salads and sandwiches.

Read More: Guidelines for Successful Channel Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Texas Roadhouse (TXRH)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Roadhouse Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Roadhouse and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.