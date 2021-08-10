Royal Bank of Canada Increases Information Services (TSE:ISV) Price Target to C$32.00

Information Services (TSE:ISV) had its price target lifted by Royal Bank of Canada from C$27.00 to C$32.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Price Targets.com reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the stock. CIBC reissued an outperform rating and issued a C$33.00 target price on shares of Information Services in a report on Thursday, August 5th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Information Services from C$27.00 to C$31.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, May 7th.

Shares of TSE ISV opened at C$29.50 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 64.56, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 2.00. Information Services has a 12-month low of C$17.20 and a 12-month high of C$33.87. The company has a market capitalization of C$516.25 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.89. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is C$29.92.

Information Services Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides registry and information management services for public data and records in Canada and internationally. It operates through three segments: Registry Operations, Services, and Technology Solutions. The company provides land titles registry services that issues titles to land and registers transactions affecting titles; land surveys services, which registers land survey plans and creates a representation of Saskatchewan land parcels in the cadastral parcel mapping system; and geomatics services that manages geographic data in relation to the cadastral parcel mapping system.

