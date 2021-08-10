Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) PT Raised to C$54.00

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) had its price target hoisted by CIBC to C$54.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other analysts have also commented on GIL. National Bankshares increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear from C$50.00 to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. National Bank Financial increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$53.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, July 14th. TD Securities increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$51.50 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price objective on Gildan Activewear to C$50.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, May 6th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Buy and an average price target of C$53.40.

Get Gildan Activewear alerts:

Gildan Activewear stock opened at C$46.09 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is C$43.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 66.23, a quick ratio of 2.56 and a current ratio of 4.75. The stock has a market capitalization of C$9.15 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -266.42. Gildan Activewear has a twelve month low of C$24.42 and a twelve month high of C$47.69.

Gildan Activewear (TSE:GIL) (NYSE:GIL) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported C$0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.66 by C$0.18. The company had revenue of C$918.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$875.01 million. Research analysts anticipate that Gildan Activewear will post 2.0899999234508 earnings per share for the current year.

Gildan Activewear Company Profile

Gildan Activewear Inc manufactures and sells various apparel products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It provides various activewear products, including T-shirts, fleece tops and bottoms, and sport shirts under the Gildan, Gildan Performance, Gildan Hammer, Comfort Colors, American Apparel, Anvil by Gildan, Alstyle, Prim + Preux, and GoldToe brands.

Read More: What is a Swap?

Receive News & Ratings for Gildan Activewear Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gildan Activewear and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.