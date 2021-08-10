Q3 2021 Earnings Estimate for Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) Issued By B. Riley

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP (NASDAQ:LMRK) – Stock analysts at B. Riley cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. B. Riley analyst L. Burke now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings of $0.13 per share for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of $0.14. B. Riley currently has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. B. Riley also issued estimates for Landmark Infrastructure Partners’ Q4 2021 earnings at $0.10 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $0.43 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.39 EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on LMRK. Zacks Investment Research raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 5th. Wells Fargo & Company raised Landmark Infrastructure Partners from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $8.00 to $13.00 in a research report on Friday, May 21st. Finally, Raymond James lowered Landmark Infrastructure Partners from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $16.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Thursday, August 5th.

LMRK opened at $14.24 on Monday. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $13.17. The company has a current ratio of 3.58, a quick ratio of 3.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.32. The stock has a market cap of $362.96 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.91 and a beta of 1.03. Landmark Infrastructure Partners has a 1 year low of $8.91 and a 1 year high of $15.07.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners (NASDAQ:LMRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $17.57 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.54 million. Landmark Infrastructure Partners had a net margin of 35.17% and a return on equity of 10.77%.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 13th. Investors of record on Monday, August 2nd will be issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 30th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.62%. Landmark Infrastructure Partners’s payout ratio is 235.29%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 57.0% in the 2nd quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 18,456 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $235,000 after buying an additional 6,703 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in Landmark Infrastructure Partners in the 2nd quarter worth about $423,000. Penbrook Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter. Penbrook Management LLC now owns 36,730 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $468,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 9.2% during the 1st quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 240,184 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,841,000 after purchasing an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Finally, Cpwm LLC grew its stake in shares of Landmark Infrastructure Partners by 17.9% during the 1st quarter. Cpwm LLC now owns 169,974 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,011,000 after purchasing an additional 25,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 13.97% of the company’s stock.

Landmark Infrastructure Partners LP acquires, owns, develops, and manages a portfolio of real property interests and infrastructure assets in the United States. The company leases its real property interests and infrastructure assets to companies operating in the wireless communication, digital infrastructure, outdoor advertising, and renewable power generation industries.

