Cormark Weighs in on Manulife Financial Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MFC)

Manulife Financial Co. (NYSE:MFC) (TSE:MFC) – Analysts at Cormark upped their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Manulife Financial in a research report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Cormark analyst L. Persaud now forecasts that the financial services provider will earn $0.65 per share for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.64. Cormark also issued estimates for Manulife Financial’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.63 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $2.60 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $0.73 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $0.75 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $0.70 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

MFC has been the topic of several other reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Manulife Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$29.50 to C$30.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Scotiabank increased their price target on Manulife Financial from $25.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Barclays raised Manulife Financial from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $30.00 to $31.00 in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on Manulife Financial from C$33.00 to C$34.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.20.

NYSE MFC opened at $20.08 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $19.68. The firm has a market cap of $39.00 billion, a PE ratio of 7.05, a PEG ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 1.40. Manulife Financial has a twelve month low of $13.13 and a twelve month high of $22.25.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Madison Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Manulife Financial by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Madison Asset Management LLC now owns 338,656 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,672,000 after buying an additional 1,458 shares in the last quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its position in shares of Manulife Financial by 24.2% during the 2nd quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,511,199 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $29,741,000 after buying an additional 294,177 shares in the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Manulife Financial during the 2nd quarter valued at $162,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 119.6% during the 2nd quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 5,242 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 2,855 shares during the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Manulife Financial by 12.2% during the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 65,150 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 7,086 shares during the last quarter. 46.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 17th will be given a $0.2233 dividend. This represents a $0.89 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 16th. Manulife Financial’s payout ratio is 20.49%.

About Manulife Financial

Manulife Financial Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial products and services in Asia, Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through Wealth and Asset Management Businesses; Insurance and Annuity Products; And Corporate and Other segments. The Wealth and Asset Management Businesses segment provides mutual funds and exchange-traded funds, group retirement and savings products, and institutional asset management services through agents and brokers affiliated with the company, securities brokerage firms, and financial advisors pension plan consultants and banks.

