William Blair Comments on Markel Co.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:MKL)

Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) – Investment analysts at William Blair cut their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Markel in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. William Blair analyst A. Klauber now expects that the insurance provider will post earnings per share of $16.50 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $16.71. William Blair also issued estimates for Markel’s Q4 2021 earnings at $16.11 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $20.15 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $24.53 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $19.30 EPS, Q4 2022 earnings at $18.51 EPS and Q1 2023 earnings at $22.56 EPS.

Other analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Truist Financial decreased their price target on shares of Markel from $1,350.00 to $1,150.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 13th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Friday.

Shares of Markel stock opened at $1,255.99 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a current ratio of 0.70 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The company has a market capitalization of $17.24 billion, a PE ratio of 6.63 and a beta of 0.70. Markel has a 1-year low of $913.04 and a 1-year high of $1,268.96. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $1,208.81.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of MKL. Crewe Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 60.0% during the first quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 24 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 9 shares during the period. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter worth $28,000. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Markel during the second quarter worth $30,000. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 100.0% during the second quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group Inc. now owns 36 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 18 shares during the period. Finally, Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Markel by 33.3% during the first quarter. Carmichael Hill & Associates Inc. now owns 40 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 10 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 69.96% of the company’s stock.

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

