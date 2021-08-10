Piper Sandler Brokers Raise Earnings Estimates for MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET)

MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) – Analysts at Piper Sandler increased their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for MetLife in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Piper Sandler analyst J. Barnidge now expects that the financial services provider will post earnings of $1.71 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.67. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for MetLife’s Q1 2022 earnings at $1.79 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $1.82 EPS, Q3 2022 earnings at $1.87 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $7.30 EPS.

MetLife (NYSE:MET) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The financial services provider reported $2.37 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.61 by $0.76. The company had revenue of $18.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.84 billion. MetLife had a net margin of 6.61% and a return on equity of 10.78%. MetLife’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.83 EPS.

Several other research firms have also recently weighed in on MET. TheStreet upgraded shares of MetLife from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of MetLife from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $66.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. UBS Group began coverage on shares of MetLife in a report on Monday, April 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. lifted their target price on shares of MetLife from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of MetLife from $73.00 to $74.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.92.

NYSE MET opened at $60.46 on Monday. MetLife has a 1 year low of $35.19 and a 1 year high of $67.68. The company has a quick ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market cap of $52.93 billion, a PE ratio of 12.12, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.30. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $60.32.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MET. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of MetLife by 2.1% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 5,120,792 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $240,399,000 after buying an additional 106,677 shares during the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in shares of MetLife by 36.9% in the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,536,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $72,136,000 after purchasing an additional 413,863 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA raised its position in MetLife by 4.6% during the 1st quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 5,264 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $319,000 after buying an additional 233 shares during the last quarter. Anderson Hoagland & Co. purchased a new position in MetLife during the 1st quarter worth approximately $2,477,000. Finally, First Hawaiian Bank grew its stake in shares of MetLife by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 6,979 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $424,000 after purchasing an additional 805 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.78% of the company’s stock.

MetLife announced that its board has initiated a share repurchase plan on Wednesday, August 4th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to buy up to 6% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th will be issued a $0.48 dividend. This represents a $1.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.18%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, August 9th. MetLife’s payout ratio is presently 31.17%.

About MetLife

MetLife, Inc provides insurance and financial services to individual and institutional customers. It offers life insurance, annuities, automobile and homeowner’s insurance and retail banking services to individuals as well as group insurance, reinsurance and retirement and savings products and services.

