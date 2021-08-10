Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.67) Per Share

Morphic Holding, Inc. (NASDAQ:MORF) – Jefferies Financial Group decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Morphic in a report released on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.67) per share for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of ($0.58). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Morphic’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.72) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($2.80) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($3.36) EPS and FY2023 earnings at ($4.38) EPS.

Several other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Morphic from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Morphic from $111.00 to $102.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 3rd.

Morphic stock opened at $58.77 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $58.86. The company has a market cap of $2.14 billion, a PE ratio of -32.65 and a beta of 1.20. Morphic has a fifty-two week low of $24.52 and a fifty-two week high of $93.00.

Morphic (NASDAQ:MORF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.77) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.55) by ($0.22). The company had revenue of $3.85 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $5.80 million. Morphic had a negative return on equity of 24.79% and a negative net margin of 158.61%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 50.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of MORF. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of Morphic by 34.4% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 1,626 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,000 after purchasing an additional 416 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in Morphic by 132.9% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,125 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 642 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund raised its stake in Morphic by 6.6% during the first quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 12,902 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Morphic during the second quarter worth about $57,000. Finally, FORA Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Morphic in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $75,000. 68.42% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Morphic news, insider Peter Linde sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $49.85, for a total value of $299,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,952 shares in the company, valued at $296,707.20. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Amir Nashat sold 232,295 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.50, for a total transaction of $10,569,422.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,565,191 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $207,716,190.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 258,321 shares of company stock worth $12,091,493 over the last three months. 31.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Morphic Company Profile

Morphic Holding, Inc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which engages in the research and development of oral small-molecule integrin therapeutics. It operates a Morphic integrin technology platform, MInT platform, to create a broad pipeline of programs across a variety of therapeutic areas.

