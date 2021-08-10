Clover Health Investments (CLOV) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) is set to post its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 11th. Analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post earnings of ($0.17) per share for the quarter. Clover Health Investments has set its FY 2021 guidance at – EPS.Individual interested in registering for the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Clover Health Investments (NASDAQ:CLOV) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $200.33 million during the quarter. On average, analysts expect Clover Health Investments to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $0 EPS for the next fiscal year.

CLOV stock opened at $8.81 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $10.70. Clover Health Investments has a fifty-two week low of $6.31 and a fifty-two week high of $28.85. The company has a quick ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 4.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on CLOV shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Clover Health Investments from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Bank of America lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, June 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered Clover Health Investments from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and set a $9.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Monday, July 12th. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Finally, decreased their price objective on shares of Clover Health Investments from $13.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $9.60.

Clover Health Investments Company Profile

Clover Health Investments, Corp. operates as a Medicare Advantage insurer in the United States. The company through its software platform provides preferred provider organization and health maintenance organization health plans for Medicare-eligible consumers. Clover Health Investments, Corp. was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Franklin, Tennessee.

