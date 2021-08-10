BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) Forecasted to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of $0.83 Per Share

BCE Inc. (TSE:BCE) (NYSE:BCE) – Research analysts at Desjardins dropped their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for BCE in a report issued on Friday, August 6th. Desjardins analyst J. Dubreuil now expects that the company will post earnings per share of $0.83 for the quarter, down from their prior forecast of $0.88. Desjardins also issued estimates for BCE’s Q4 2021 earnings at $0.74 EPS, FY2021 earnings at $3.17 EPS and FY2022 earnings at $3.23 EPS.

Get BCE alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$60.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. CIBC raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$61.00 to C$64.00 in a research note on Friday. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$59.50 to C$61.50 and gave the stock a “na” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 27th. Finally, National Bankshares raised their target price on shares of BCE from C$64.00 to C$66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$63.15.

Shares of TSE:BCE opened at C$63.39 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of C$61.62. BCE has a twelve month low of C$52.52 and a twelve month high of C$64.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.55. The company has a market cap of C$57.42 billion and a PE ratio of 23.31.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.875 per share. This represents a $3.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.52%. BCE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 123.99%.

About BCE

BCE Inc, a telecommunications and media company, provides wireless, wireline, Internet, and television (TV) services to residential, business, and wholesale customers in Canada. It operates through three segments: Bell Wireless, Bell Wireline, and Bell Media. The Bell Wireless segment offers wireless voice and data communications products and services.

Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know

Receive News & Ratings for BCE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BCE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.