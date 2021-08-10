IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) Rating Lowered to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “IAC/InterActiveCorp. builds companies. It operates Vimeo, Dotdash and Care.com, among many others, and also has majority ownership ANGI Homeservices, which includes HomeAdvisor, Angie’s List and Handy. IAC Holding Inc. is headquartered in New York City. “

A number of other research analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $201.00 to $155.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Barclays increased their target price on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $270.00 to $290.00 in a research report on Monday, May 10th. Wedbush reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $193.00 to $177.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from $180.00 to $158.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Finally, BTIG Research lowered shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. IAC/InterActiveCorp currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $218.50.

Shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp stock opened at $131.05 on Friday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $145.64. IAC/InterActiveCorp has a 1 year low of $74.67 and a 1 year high of $179.12. The firm has a market cap of $10.92 billion and a P/E ratio of 10.00.

IAC/InterActiveCorp (NASDAQ:IAC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $2.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $2.34. The business had revenue of $829.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $831.88 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned ($1.13) EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts expect that IAC/InterActiveCorp will post -3.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp raised its stake in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 11.8% in the second quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 14,584 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,248,000 after purchasing an additional 1,537 shares during the last quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 2.9% during the second quarter. Scholtz & Company LLC now owns 43,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,688,000 after acquiring an additional 1,242 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 48.7% during the second quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC now owns 240,032 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,005,000 after acquiring an additional 78,634 shares during the last quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 1.6% during the second quarter. Tandem Capital Management Corp ADV now owns 16,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,553,000 after acquiring an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Markel Corp increased its position in shares of IAC/InterActiveCorp by 25.6% during the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 2,454 shares of the company’s stock valued at $378,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.72% of the company’s stock.

IAC/InterActiveCorp operates as a media and internet company worldwide. The company offers digital marketplace service which connects consumers with service professionals for repairing, remodeling, cleaning, and landscaping solutions under the HomeAdvisor, Angie's List, and Handy brands; Vimeo, a cloud-based software platform for professionals, teams, and organizations to create, collaborate, and communicate with video; and Dotdash, a portfolio of digital publishing brands that provides information and inspiration in select vertical content categories, as well as provides original and engaging digital content in a various formats, including articles, illustrations, videos, and images.

