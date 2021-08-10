PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Downgraded to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of PLDT (NYSE:PHI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “PLDT Inc. offers telecommunications services. Its operating segment consists of Wireless, Fixed Line and Others. Wireless segment provides cellular, wireless broadband and other services, and digital platforms and mobile financial services. Fixed Line segment provides local exchange, international long distance, national long distance, data and other network and miscellaneous services. It offers postpaid and prepaid fixed line services. PLDT, Inc., formerly known as Philippine Long Distance Telephone Company, is based in Makati City, the Philippines. “

Shares of NYSE PHI opened at $24.48 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.91. PLDT has a 52 week low of $24.24 and a 52 week high of $35.49. The company has a market capitalization of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 10.93 and a beta of 0.26. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.99.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 20th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 18th will be paid a $0.844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 17th. This is a positive change from PLDT’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.59. This represents a yield of 4.8%. PLDT’s payout ratio is 42.86%.

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new stake in PLDT during the 1st quarter worth about $57,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its holdings in PLDT by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,534 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $93,000 after buying an additional 716 shares during the period. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new position in shares of PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $212,000. JustInvest LLC lifted its stake in shares of PLDT by 5.7% in the 1st quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 8,634 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $226,000 after purchasing an additional 467 shares during the period. Finally, Invst LLC purchased a new position in PLDT during the first quarter valued at $228,000.

About PLDT

PLDT Inc operates as a integrated telecommunications company in the Philippines. The company operates in three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. The company offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and intelligent data processing and implementation, and data analytics insight generation services, as well as business infrastructure and solutions.

