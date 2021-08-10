Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) Lifted to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note published on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Netlist, Inc. designs and manufactures high performance memory subsystems for the server, high performance computing and communications markets. The company’s memory subsystems are developed for applications in which memory plays a key role in enabling overall system performance. These applications include tower servers, rack-mounted servers, blade servers, high performance computing clusters, engineering workstations and telecommunication switches. “

Get Netlist alerts:

Separately, Roth Capital increased their price target on Netlist from $6.00 to $10.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th.

NLST stock opened at $5.70 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -114.00, a P/E/G ratio of 7.17 and a beta of 0.72. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $5.05. Netlist has a fifty-two week low of $0.42 and a fifty-two week high of $10.20.

Netlist (OTCMKTS:NLST) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The semiconductor company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.16 by ($0.04). As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Netlist will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Netlist Company Profile

Netlist, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells modular memory subsystems for the server, high-performance computing, and communications markets worldwide. It offers HybriDIMM, a storage class memory product, which unifies dynamic random access memory (DRAM) and NAND flash in a plug-and-play module delivering terabyte storage capacities operating at nanosecond memory speeds.

Featured Story: What is the Difference Between Common Shares and Convertible Shares?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Netlist (NLST)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Netlist Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Netlist and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.