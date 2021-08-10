SSE (LON:SSE) Stock Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.00

SSE plc (LON:SSE)’s share price crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of GBX 0 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 1,646.50 ($21.51). SSE shares last traded at GBX 1,623.50 ($21.21), with a volume of 5,809,767 shares.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on SSE shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upgraded shares of SSE to a “buy” rating and boosted their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,500 ($19.60) to GBX 1,670 ($21.82) in a research note on Tuesday, June 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of SSE to a “hold” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from GBX 1,690 ($22.08) to GBX 1,680 ($21.95) in a research note on Sunday, June 20th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of SSE from GBX 1,400 ($18.29) to GBX 1,450 ($18.94) and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 23rd. Finally, upgraded shares of SSE to a “neutral” rating and set a GBX 1,554 ($20.30) price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 17th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of GBX 1,613.17 ($21.08).

Get SSE alerts:

The company has a market cap of £16.94 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.44. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 1,525.85. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 148.51, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 1.29.

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, July 29th will be given a dividend of GBX 56.60 ($0.74) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.65%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, July 29th. This is a positive change from SSE’s previous dividend of $24.40. SSE’s dividend payout ratio is presently 0.37%.

In other SSE news, insider Helen M. Mahy bought 1,283 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 26th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 1,544 ($20.17) per share, for a total transaction of £19,809.52 ($25,881.26). Also, insider Alistair Phillips-Davies sold 22,135 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 1,522 ($19.89), for a total transaction of £336,894.70 ($440,155.08).

SSE Company Profile (LON:SSE)

SSE plc engages in the generation, transmission, distribution, and supply of electricity. It generates electricity from water, gas, coal, oil, and multi fuel. The company distributes electricity to approximately 3.8 million homes and businesses across the north of the central belt of Scotland and central southern England; and owns, operates and, develops high voltage electricity transmission system in the north of Scotland and remote islands.

Featured Story: Why is the ex-dividend date different from the record date?



Receive News & Ratings for SSE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SSE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.