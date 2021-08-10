Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA) Shares Pass Above 200-Day Moving Average of $0.00

Shares of Champion Bear Resources Ltd. (CVE:CBA) crossed above its two hundred day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of C$0.00 and traded as high as C$0.09. Champion Bear Resources shares last traded at C$0.09, with a volume of 3,000 shares traded.

The stock has a market cap of C$4.81 million and a PE ratio of -14.17. The company has a quick ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 0.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 58.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of C$0.09.

About Champion Bear Resources (CVE:CBA)

Champion Bear Resources Ltd., a mineral exploration company, acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties in Canada. The company primary explores for gold, platinum group metals, copper, polymetallic, tantalum, and REE deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Eagle Rock property consisting of 58 staked claims; and the Plomp Farm property comprising approximately 4,000 acres located in Ontario.

