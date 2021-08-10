Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on developing and commercializing therapeutics for the treatment of epilepsy and other targeted neurological, behavioral and psychiatric disorders. The Company offers Ganaxolone which has completed Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of patients with refractory focal onset seizures. Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is headquartered in New Haven, Connecticut. “

Separately, Robert W. Baird reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $32.00 price objective on shares of Marinus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $29.11.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $12.80 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $468.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.25 and a beta of 1.26. Marinus Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $6.84 and a fifty-two week high of $20.04. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.96.

Marinus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:MRNS) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 17th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.46) by ($0.28). The firm had revenue of $1.81 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.61 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Marinus Pharmaceuticals will post -2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of MRNS. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.1% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,726,638 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $42,207,000 after purchasing an additional 646,547 shares in the last quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% in the first quarter. Suvretta Capital Management LLC now owns 1,826,445 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $28,273,000 after purchasing an additional 396,273 shares in the last quarter. Scion Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter worth about $4,602,000. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 265.2% in the first quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 229,994 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,561,000 after purchasing an additional 167,018 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in Marinus Pharmaceuticals by 31.5% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 504,575 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,810,000 after purchasing an additional 120,889 shares in the last quarter. 84.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Marinus Pharmaceuticals

Marinus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage pharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapeutics to treat rare seizure disorders. Its clinical stage product candidate, ganaxolone, is an allosteric modulator of GABAA, developed in formulations for two routes, including intravenous (IV) and oral for adult and pediatric patient populations in acute and chronic care, and in-patient and self-administered settings.

