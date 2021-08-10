Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) Upgraded at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. It is focused on the discovery, development and commercialization of novel treatments for hematological and musculoskeletal disorders. The company’s product pipeline consists of KER-050, KER-047and KER-012 which are in clinical stage. Keros Therapeutics, Inc. is based in LEXINGTON, MA. “

Get Keros Therapeutics alerts:

KROS has been the subject of a number of other reports. Jefferies Financial Group restated a buy rating and issued a $70.00 target price on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Wednesday, June 23rd. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Keros Therapeutics from $95.00 to $90.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, SVB Leerink restated a buy rating on shares of Keros Therapeutics in a research note on Sunday, June 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $85.00.

NASDAQ:KROS opened at $34.76 on Friday. The firm has a market capitalization of $809.80 million, a P/E ratio of -14.25 and a beta of 2.61. Keros Therapeutics has a one year low of $33.27 and a one year high of $88.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $43.37.

Keros Therapeutics (NASDAQ:KROS) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The company reported ($0.67) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Analysts predict that Keros Therapeutics will post -2.85 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Julius Knowles sold 7,895 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.97, for a total transaction of $378,723.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, insider Jennifer Lachey sold 2,650 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.98, for a total value of $135,097.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,980. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 55,987 shares of company stock valued at $2,598,798. Insiders own 36.10% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Pacer Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 82.9% during the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 790 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares in the last quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $50,000. Ayalon Holdings Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the second quarter worth approximately $70,000. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Keros Therapeutics by 187.7% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 1,283 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after purchasing an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Finally, E Fund Management Co. Ltd. bought a new stake in Keros Therapeutics during the first quarter worth approximately $87,000. 60.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Keros Therapeutics Company Profile

Keros Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the discovery, development, and commercialization of novel treatments for patients suffering from hematological and musculoskeletal disorders with high unmet medical need. The company's lead protein therapeutic product candidate is KER-050, which is being developed for the treatment of low blood cell counts, or cytopenias, including anemia and thrombocytopenia in patients with myelodysplastic syndromes, or MDS, and in patients with myelofibrosis.

Further Reading: Strike Price

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Keros Therapeutics (KROS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Keros Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Keros Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.