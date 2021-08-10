Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) Stock Price Down 4.8% After Analyst Downgrade

Orla Mining Ltd. (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) shares traded down 4.8% on Monday after TD Securities lowered their price target on the stock from C$8.00 to C$7.50. TD Securities currently has a buy rating on the stock. Orla Mining traded as low as $3.54 and last traded at $3.54. 3,017 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 262,694 shares. The stock had previously closed at $3.72.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ORLA. Desjardins reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Orla Mining in a research report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Orla Mining from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.42.

Get Orla Mining alerts:

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. bought a new position in Orla Mining during the 1st quarter valued at $39,000. Rathbone Brothers plc bought a new position in shares of Orla Mining during the first quarter valued at about $57,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Orla Mining during the fourth quarter worth about $58,000. Toronto Dominion Bank grew its position in Orla Mining by 20.6% in the 1st quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 15,690 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,000 after purchasing an additional 2,676 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Barclays PLC purchased a new stake in Orla Mining in the 1st quarter valued at about $74,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 24.59% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market capitalization of $859.36 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.80. The company has a quick ratio of 2.95, a current ratio of 2.95 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Orla Mining (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.05) EPS for the quarter. As a group, analysts forecast that Orla Mining Ltd. will post -0.06 earnings per share for the current year.

Orla Mining Company Profile (NYSEAMERICAN:ORLA)

Orla Mining Ltd. acquires, explores for, and develops mineral properties. The company explores for gold, silver, lead, zinc, and copper deposits. It owns 100% interests in the Camino Rojo project that consists of seven concessions covering an area of 163,129 hectares located in Zacatecas, Mexico; and Cerro Quema project totaling an area of 14,800 hectares located in the Azuero Peninsula, Panama.

Featured Story: How much money do you need to begin day trading?



Receive News & Ratings for Orla Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orla Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.