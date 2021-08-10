Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Lowered to “Hold” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is a biopharmaceutical company. It focused on the development and commercialization of peptide therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic deficiencies which result in life-threatening metabolic disorders. The Company’s product candidate principally consists of setmelanotide, a potent, first-in-class melanocortin-4 receptor or MC4R, agonist for the treatment of rare genetic disorders of obesity. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. is based in Boston, MA. “

Get Rhythm Pharmaceuticals alerts:

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America lowered Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $33.00 to $17.00 in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH cut Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $57.00 to $54.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $43.17.

RYTM stock opened at $13.72 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $688.84 million, a P/E ratio of -10.01 and a beta of 1.44. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals has a 1-year low of $13.06 and a 1-year high of $43.26. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $19.15.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.75) by $0.05. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Rhythm Pharmaceuticals will post -1.91 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Primecap Management Co. CA raised its stake in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 38.3% in the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 6,005,593 shares of the company’s stock valued at $127,739,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663,102 shares in the last quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 50.3% during the 1st quarter. Baker BROS. Advisors LP now owns 3,479,873 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,017,000 after acquiring an additional 1,165,000 shares during the period. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC raised its holdings in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 295.1% during the 1st quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 1,523,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,399,000 after acquiring an additional 1,137,702 shares in the last quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 16.6% during the 1st quarter. RA Capital Management L.P. now owns 4,871,067 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,608,000 after buying an additional 692,000 shares during the period. Finally, Caas Capital Management LP bought a new position in Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter valued at $13,136,000. Institutional investors own 94.64% of the company’s stock.

About Rhythm Pharmaceuticals

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and AlstrÃ¶m syndrome.

Recommended Story: Why do company’s buyback their stock?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (RYTM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rhythm Pharmaceuticals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.