Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) versus Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) Financial Review

Ultra Clean (NASDAQ:UCTT) and Sumco (OTCMKTS:SUOPY) are both mid-cap computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, earnings and risk.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Ultra Clean and Sumco’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ultra Clean $1.40 billion 1.51 $77.60 million $2.54 18.65 Sumco $2.73 billion 2.65 $246.43 million $1.64 30.41

Sumco has higher revenue and earnings than Ultra Clean. Ultra Clean is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Sumco, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Profitability

This table compares Ultra Clean and Sumco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ultra Clean 5.34% 24.27% 11.91% Sumco 8.25% 6.80% 4.08%

Institutional and Insider Ownership

74.4% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 0.0% of Sumco shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.2% of Ultra Clean shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of current recommendations for Ultra Clean and Sumco, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ultra Clean 0 0 6 0 3.00 Sumco 0 1 1 0 2.50

Ultra Clean presently has a consensus target price of $67.00, indicating a potential upside of 41.41%. Given Ultra Clean’s stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, research analysts plainly believe Ultra Clean is more favorable than Sumco.

Risk and Volatility

Ultra Clean has a beta of 1.99, indicating that its stock price is 99% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Sumco has a beta of 1.51, indicating that its stock price is 51% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Ultra Clean beats Sumco on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ultra Clean

Ultra Clean Holdings, Inc. designs, manufactures and sells its products and services primarily to customers in the semiconductor capital equipment industry. It operates through the following segments: Semiconductor Products & Solutions (SPS) and Semiconductor Services Business (SSB). The SPS segment provides warranty on its products for a period of up to two years and provides for warranty costs at the time of sale based on historical activity. The SSB segment provides part cleaning, coating and analytical expertise, to IDM and OEM customers. The company was founded in November 2002 and is headquartered in Hayward, CA.

About Sumco

Sumco Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells silicon wafers for the semiconductor industry primarily in Japan, North America, Asia, and Europe. It provides monocrystalline ingots, as well as polished, annealed, epitaxial, junction isolated, silicon-on-insulator, and reclaimed polished wafers. The company was formerly known as Sumitomo Mitsubishi Silicon Corp. and changed its name to Sumco Corporation in August 2005. Sumco Corporation was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

