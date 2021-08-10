Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) and IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) Financial Comparison

IMRIS (OTCMKTS:IMRSQ) and Helius Medical Technologies (NASDAQ:HSDT) are both medical companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, analyst recommendations, institutional ownership, profitability, risk and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for IMRIS and Helius Medical Technologies, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score IMRIS 0 0 0 0 N/A Helius Medical Technologies 0 1 2 0 2.67

Helius Medical Technologies has a consensus price target of $20.00, indicating a potential upside of 29.37%. Given Helius Medical Technologies’ higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Helius Medical Technologies is more favorable than IMRIS.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

12.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by institutional investors. 8.1% of Helius Medical Technologies shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, endowments and large money managers believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares IMRIS and Helius Medical Technologies’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets IMRIS N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies -2,362.52% -200.84% -141.72%

Volatility and Risk

IMRIS has a beta of -5.01, suggesting that its share price is 601% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Helius Medical Technologies has a beta of 0.85, suggesting that its share price is 15% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares IMRIS and Helius Medical Technologies’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio IMRIS N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Helius Medical Technologies $660,000.00 54.27 -$14.13 million ($11.80) -1.31

IMRIS has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Helius Medical Technologies.

Summary

Helius Medical Technologies beats IMRIS on 6 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About IMRIS

IMRIS Inc. designs, manufactures, and sells image-guided therapy solutions worldwide. The company offers VISIUS Surgical Theatres, a surgical environment that provides intraoperative vision to clinicians to assist in decision-making and enhance precision in treatment. Its VISIUS Surgical Theatre incorporates magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography, and fluoroscopy into multi-purpose surgical suites to provide intraoperative imaging for specific medical applications by bringing advanced imaging into the operating room (OR). The company sells the VISIUS Surgical Theatres to hospitals that deliver clinical services to patients in the neurosurgical, spinal, cerebrovascular, and cardiovascular markets. It also provides service and extended maintenance contracts, and accessories and disposables. The company was founded in 2005 and is based in Winnipeg, Canada.

About Helius Medical Technologies

Helius Medical Technologies, Inc. is a neurotech company in the medical device industry that focuses on neurological wellness. The firm develops, licenses and acquires non-invasive platform technologies that amplify the brain’s ability to heal itself and reduce symptoms of neurological disease or trauma. It engages in the development of the investigational Portable Neuromodulation Stimulator (PoNS), that delivers neurostimulation via the tongue which has been shown in clinical studies to enhance the effectiveness of physical exercises in people with neurological symptoms from disease or trauma such as mild-to-moderate traumatic brain injury. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in Newtown, PA.

