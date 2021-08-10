The Hain Celestial Group Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:HAIN)

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:HAIN) saw unusually large options trading activity on Monday. Stock investors acquired 11,675 call options on the stock. This is an increase of approximately 3,314% compared to the average daily volume of 342 call options.

In other The Hain Celestial Group news, Director Shervin J. Korangy sold 6,750 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.74, for a total transaction of $274,995.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 35,431 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,443,458.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jeryl Wolfe sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.68, for a total transaction of $122,040.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 85 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,457.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 16.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in The Hain Celestial Group by 4.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 58,430 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,407,000 after buying an additional 2,545 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 12.6% in the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 12,472 shares of the company’s stock valued at $544,000 after acquiring an additional 1,400 shares in the last quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 1,734.6% in the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 7,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $310,000 after acquiring an additional 7,164 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its stake in The Hain Celestial Group by 16.9% in the first quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 537,077 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,417,000 after acquiring an additional 77,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Manchester Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in The Hain Celestial Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $52,000. 89.93% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of The Hain Celestial Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The Hain Celestial Group presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $44.22.

Shares of HAIN stock opened at $41.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 102.65 and a beta of 0.78. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $40.25. The company has a current ratio of 1.80, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. The Hain Celestial Group has a 52-week low of $30.10 and a 52-week high of $46.02.

The Hain Celestial Group Company Profile

The Hain Celestial Group, Inc engages in the production and distribution of organic and natural products. Its brands include Alba Botanica, Avalon Organics, Earth’s Best, JASON, Live Clean, One Step, and Queen Helene. The company was founded by Irwin David Simon on May 19, 1993 and is headquartered in Lake Success, NY.

