Galiano Gold (GAU) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) will post its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Analysts expect Galiano Gold to post earnings of $0.02 per share for the quarter.

Galiano Gold stock opened at $0.89 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $1.08. The company has a market capitalization of $200.20 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 4.05 and a beta of 0.76.

Get Galiano Gold alerts:

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Berenberg Bank cut their price objective on Galiano Gold from C$2.30 to C$1.70 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 8th. Desjardins lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Galiano Gold from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 19th. Finally, HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $2.80 price objective on shares of Galiano Gold in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $1.94.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Galiano Gold stock. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Galiano Gold Inc. (NYSEMKT:GAU) by 657.0% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 554,219 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 481,007 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned about 0.25% of Galiano Gold worth $620,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. 40.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Galiano Gold

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

Featured Article: Using other technical indicators with support levels

Receive News & Ratings for Galiano Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Galiano Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.