LMP Automotive (LMPX) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) is set to issue its quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, August 12th. LMP Automotive has set its Q2 2021 guidance at EPS.Parties interested in registering for the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

LMP Automotive (NASDAQ:LMPX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, June 29th. The company reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $33.02 million for the quarter. LMP Automotive had a negative net margin of 8.20% and a positive return on equity of 20.32%.

Get LMP Automotive alerts:

NASDAQ:LMPX opened at $18.11 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.59, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 0.55. The firm has a market cap of $182.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -16.17 and a beta of 2.09. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $15.67. LMP Automotive has a twelve month low of $6.61 and a twelve month high of $45.00.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in LMP Automotive stock. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:LMPX) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 15,290 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,760 shares during the quarter. Morgan Stanley owned 0.15% of LMP Automotive worth $254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 7.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About LMP Automotive

LMP Automotive Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, buys, sells, rents and subscribes for, and obtains financing for automobiles online and in person in the United States. It primarily buys pre-owned automobiles primarily through auctions or directly from other automobile dealers, as well as new automobiles from manufacturers and manufacturer distributors at fleet rates.

See Also: What is channel trading?



Receive News & Ratings for LMP Automotive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LMP Automotive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.