Cano Health (CANO) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Thursday

Cano Health (NYSE:CANO) will be announcing its earnings results before the market opens on Thursday, August 12th. Investors that are interested in participating in the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Shares of NYSE:CANO opened at $11.66 on Tuesday. Cano Health has a 52 week low of $9.53 and a 52 week high of $17.43. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $12.20.

Separately, Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of Cano Health in a research note on Monday, August 2nd. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock.

Cano Health, LLC owns and operates health care centers and pharmacies. It provides medical, dental, urgent care, an in-house laboratory, and specialty services. The company offers patient-centric programs, such as home visits, telehealth, transition of care, and high risk and complex care management.

