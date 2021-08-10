Research Analysts Offer Predictions for Newpark Resources, Inc.’s Q3 2021 Earnings (NYSE:NR)

Newpark Resources, Inc. (NYSE:NR) – Investment analysts at Capital One Financial issued their Q3 2021 earnings estimates for shares of Newpark Resources in a report released on Thursday, August 5th. Capital One Financial analyst L. Lemoine expects that the oil and gas company will post earnings of ($0.07) per share for the quarter. Capital One Financial has a “Overweight” rating on the stock. Capital One Financial also issued estimates for Newpark Resources’ FY2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS and FY2022 earnings at $0.28 EPS.

Get Newpark Resources alerts:

Separately, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Newpark Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 14th.

Newpark Resources stock opened at $2.45 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $3.38. The company has a market cap of $225.60 million, a P/E ratio of -3.02 and a beta of 3.85. Newpark Resources has a 52-week low of $0.70 and a 52-week high of $4.08. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04.

Newpark Resources (NYSE:NR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 3rd. The oil and gas company reported ($0.07) EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.07). Newpark Resources had a negative return on equity of 10.16% and a negative net margin of 15.75%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Newpark Resources by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 336,639 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,057,000 after acquiring an additional 4,803 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 333,293 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,047,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 79,004 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $273,000 after purchasing an additional 5,900 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 66.2% in the 4th quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 26,380 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 10,503 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Newpark Resources by 4.7% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 274,849 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $951,000 after purchasing an additional 12,426 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.42% of the company’s stock.

Newpark Resources Company Profile

Newpark Resources, Inc supplies products, as well as rentals and services primarily to the oil and natural gas exploration and production industry. The company operates through two segments, Fluids Systems and Industrial Solutions. The Fluids Systems segment provides drilling, completion, and stimulation fluids products and related technical services to customers primarily in the North America, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa, as well as certain countries in Asia Pacific and Latin America.

Further Reading: What is a Roth IRA?



Receive News & Ratings for Newpark Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newpark Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.