Truist Securiti Brokers Reduce Earnings Estimates for Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS)

Oasis Petroleum Inc. (NASDAQ:OAS) – Equities researchers at Truist Securiti cut their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Oasis Petroleum in a report issued on Thursday, August 5th. Truist Securiti analyst N. Dingmann now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.27 for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.50. Truist Securiti also issued estimates for Oasis Petroleum’s Q4 2021 earnings at $3.58 EPS, Q1 2022 earnings at $4.38 EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at $4.00 EPS, FY2022 earnings at $16.32 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $15.84 EPS.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $78.00 to $83.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 7th. Truist boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 1st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $95.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Monday. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Oasis Petroleum from $115.00 to $127.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Oasis Petroleum from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Oasis Petroleum presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $93.25.

Shares of Oasis Petroleum stock opened at $86.98 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.70. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $94.91. Oasis Petroleum has a twelve month low of $20.00 and a twelve month high of $107.65.

Oasis Petroleum (NASDAQ:OAS) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The company reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.29 by $0.47.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $159,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $251,000. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oasis Petroleum by 72.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 13,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 5,571 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank bought a new stake in Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $4,454,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers acquired a new position in shares of Oasis Petroleum in the second quarter valued at approximately $2,046,000. 83.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 27th. Investors of record on Monday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $0.375 per share. This represents a $1.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 13th.

About Oasis Petroleum

Oasis Petroleum Inc, an independent exploration and production company, focuses on the acquisition and development of onshore unconventional oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through Exploration and Production(E&P), and Midstream segments. The E&P segment engages in the acquisition and development of oil and gas properties.

