Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Otonomy, Inc. Decreased by Analyst (NASDAQ:OTIC)

Otonomy, Inc. (NASDAQ:OTIC) – Investment analysts at Piper Sandler decreased their Q3 2021 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Otonomy in a report issued on Wednesday, August 4th. Piper Sandler analyst C. Raymond now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings per share of ($0.19) for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of ($0.18). Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Otonomy’s FY2021 earnings at ($0.79) EPS, Q2 2022 earnings at ($0.21) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.77) EPS, FY2023 earnings at ($0.78) EPS, FY2024 earnings at ($0.77) EPS and FY2025 earnings at ($0.87) EPS.

Otonomy (NASDAQ:OTIC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.17) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $0.04 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.07 million. Otonomy had a negative return on equity of 83.02% and a negative net margin of 22,255.17%.

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $5.50 target price on shares of Otonomy in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th.

Otonomy stock opened at $1.66 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 7.19, a quick ratio of 7.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24. Otonomy has a 1 year low of $1.57 and a 1 year high of $6.98. The firm has a market cap of $94.09 million, a P/E ratio of -1.63 and a beta of 2.00. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.07.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in OTIC. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Otonomy in the 1st quarter valued at about $40,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $43,000. Walleye Trading LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. GSA Capital Partners LLP bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $84,000. Finally, Caption Management LLC bought a new stake in Otonomy during the 1st quarter worth approximately $85,000. 56.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Otonomy Company Profile

Otonomy, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops therapeutics for neurotology in the United States. The company offers OTIPRIO, a ciprofloxacin otic suspension for use during tympanostomy tube placement surgery in pediatric patients. It also develops OTIVIDEX, a sustained-exposure formulation of the steroid dexamethasone that has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of MÃ©niÃ¨re's disease; OTO-313, a sustained-exposure formulation of N-methyl-D-aspartate receptor antagonist gacyclidine, which has completed Phase I/II clinical trial to treat tinnitus; and OTO-413, a sustained-exposure formulation of brain-derived neurotrophic factor that is in Phase I/II clinical trial for the repair of cochlear synaptopathy and the treatment of speech-in-noise hearing difficulties.

