XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $48.00 price objective on the stock.

According to Zacks, “XPeng Inc. designs, develops, manufactures and markets Smart electric vehicles principally in China. It also offers autonomous driving software system. XPeng Inc. is based in Guangzhou, China. “

Get XPeng alerts:

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on XPEV. Citigroup boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Nomura initiated coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Tuesday, May 25th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price target for the company. boosted their price target on shares of XPeng from $50.30 to $56.30 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, July 2nd. Daiwa Capital Markets began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research report on Wednesday, August 4th. They issued a buy rating for the company. Finally, Nomura Instinet began coverage on shares of XPeng in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. They issued a buy rating and a $47.00 price objective on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $52.01.

XPeng stock opened at $42.37 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $34.04 billion and a PE ratio of -26.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $40.83. XPeng has a 12-month low of $17.11 and a 12-month high of $74.49. The company has a current ratio of 4.48, a quick ratio of 4.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06.

XPeng (NYSE:XPEV) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 13th. The company reported ($0.88) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.29) by $0.41. The company had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. XPeng’s revenue was up 616.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that XPeng will post -0.72 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XPEV. Primavera Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of XPeng during the first quarter worth about $640,162,000. Coatue Management LLC increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 57.4% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 16,339,595 shares of the company’s stock worth $596,559,000 after acquiring an additional 5,960,170 shares during the period. Aspex Management HK Ltd increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 12.0% during the first quarter. Aspex Management HK Ltd now owns 11,629,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $424,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250,000 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 5.1% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,233,507 shares of the company’s stock worth $337,117,000 after acquiring an additional 448,048 shares during the period. Finally, Primecap Management Co. CA increased its stake in shares of XPeng by 1.8% during the first quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 4,329,590 shares of the company’s stock worth $158,073,000 after acquiring an additional 76,390 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 21.39% of the company’s stock.

About XPeng

XPeng Inc designs, develops, manufactures, and markets smart electric vehicles in the People's Republic of China. It offers SUVs under the G3 name; and four-door sports sedan under the P7 name. The company also provides sales contract, maintenance, super charging, vehicle leasing, and ride-hailing services.

Further Reading: What Factors Can Affect Return on Equity?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on XPeng (XPEV)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for XPeng Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for XPeng and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.