Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at Robert W. Baird

Robert W. Baird assumed coverage on shares of Pactiv Evergreen (NASDAQ:PTVE) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. The brokerage issued a hold rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised Pactiv Evergreen from a strong sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $16.86.

Pactiv Evergreen stock opened at $14.15 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.51 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.98. Pactiv Evergreen has a 12 month low of $10.40 and a 12 month high of $19.61. The company has a current ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.29.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 1st will be issued a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.83%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 31st. Pactiv Evergreen’s payout ratio is currently 28.17%.

In related news, Director Rolf Stangl bought 7,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 14th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $14.60 per share, for a total transaction of $102,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $233,600. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Michael Jack King bought 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 14th. The shares were bought at an average price of $15.41 per share, for a total transaction of $154,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,100. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 26,134 shares of company stock valued at $393,310 in the last ninety days. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $134,000. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $150,000. Royal Bank of Canada lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 43.9% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 12,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $172,000 after acquiring an additional 3,828 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen in the first quarter valued at about $174,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Pactiv Evergreen by 30.0% in the first quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 13,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $179,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.37% of the company’s stock.

About Pactiv Evergreen

Pactiv Evergreen Inc manufactures and distributes fresh foodservice and food merchandising products, and fresh beverage cartons in North America. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Food Merchandising, and Beverage Merchandising. The Foodservice segment offers food containers, hot and cold cups, lids, dinnerware, and other products.

