Oportun Financial’s (OPRT) Buy Rating Reaffirmed at BTIG Research

BTIG Research reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of Oportun Financial (NASDAQ:OPRT) in a research note published on Friday morning, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently commented on OPRT. Zacks Investment Research raised Oportun Financial from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, April 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $24.00 to $25.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, JMP Securities upped their price target on Oportun Financial from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the company a market outperform rating in a research report on Friday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of $24.60.

Shares of NASDAQ OPRT opened at $24.26 on Friday. Oportun Financial has a one year low of $10.94 and a one year high of $25.25. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $20.79. The stock has a market cap of $678.79 million, a PE ratio of -22.26 and a beta of 1.41.

In related news, insider Patrick Kirscht sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.00, for a total transaction of $110,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Corporate insiders own 11.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 13,441 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 64,191 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,286,000 after acquiring an additional 5,000 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 27.9% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 21,135 shares of the company’s stock worth $422,000 after acquiring an additional 4,611 shares during the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 36.7% in the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 3,130 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in Oportun Financial by 1,406.8% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 98,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,979,000 after acquiring an additional 92,326 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.26% of the company’s stock.

Oportun Financial Company Profile

Oportun Financial Corporation provides financial services in the United States. It offers personal loans, auto loans, and credit cards. The company serves customers online and over-the-phone, as well as through retail locations. Oportun Financial Corporation was founded in 2005 and is headquartered in San Carlos, California.

