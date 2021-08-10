MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) Earns “Buy” Rating from Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reaffirmed their buy rating on shares of MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) in a research note published on Friday morning, Analyst Ratings Network reports. They currently have a $43.00 price objective on the financial services provider’s stock.

MGP has been the subject of a number of other reports. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Bank of America cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to an underperform rating and set a $38.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, May 4th. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH boosted their price target on shares of MGM Growth Properties from $36.00 to $39.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 27th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of MGM Growth Properties from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 20th. Finally, Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of MGM Growth Properties in a research report on Monday, June 14th. They issued a peer perform rating and a $43.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $38.45.

Get MGM Growth Properties alerts:

MGM Growth Properties stock opened at $40.24 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $6.17 billion, a PE ratio of 29.37, a P/E/G ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.13. MGM Growth Properties has a 12-month low of $25.83 and a 12-month high of $41.30. The company has a current ratio of 7.14, a quick ratio of 7.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82.

MGM Growth Properties (NYSE:MGP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, August 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.65 by ($0.37). The firm had revenue of $194.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $197.44 million. MGM Growth Properties had a return on equity of 3.60% and a net margin of 24.23%. MGM Growth Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.56 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that MGM Growth Properties will post 2.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.515 per share. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.12%. This is a positive change from MGM Growth Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 29th. MGM Growth Properties’s payout ratio is 91.15%.

In other news, Director Daniel J. Taylor sold 5,992 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.77, for a total transaction of $208,341.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Intersect Capital LLC increased its stake in shares of MGM Growth Properties by 1.6% during the first quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 20,094 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $655,000 after acquiring an additional 320 shares during the period. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 4.1% during the second quarter. Arete Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 8,659 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,000 after buying an additional 345 shares during the period. Truist Financial Corp grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Truist Financial Corp now owns 123,164 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,855,000 after buying an additional 530 shares during the period. Schnieders Capital Management LLC grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 1.5% during the first quarter. Schnieders Capital Management LLC now owns 41,550 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,355,000 after buying an additional 600 shares during the period. Finally, The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in MGM Growth Properties by 405.9% during the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 855 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 686 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

MGM Growth Properties Company Profile

MGM Growth Properties LLC (NYSE:MGP) is one of the leading publicly traded real estate investment trusts engaged in the acquisition, ownership and leasing of large-scale destination entertainment and leisure resorts, whose diverse amenities include casino gaming, hotel, convention, dining, entertainment and retail offerings.

Recommended Story: Quick Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for MGM Growth Properties Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MGM Growth Properties and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.