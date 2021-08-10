Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) Expected to Post Q3 2021 Earnings of ($0.10) Per Share

Ping Identity Holding Corp. (NYSE:PING) – Investment analysts at Colliers Securities issued their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Ping Identity in a research note issued on Thursday, August 5th. Colliers Securities analyst C. Trebnick expects that the company will earn ($0.10) per share for the quarter. Colliers Securities currently has a “Buy” rating and a $35.00 target price on the stock. Colliers Securities also issued estimates for Ping Identity’s FY2022 earnings at ($0.01) EPS.

Get Ping Identity alerts:

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. Needham & Company LLC assumed coverage on shares of Ping Identity in a report on Friday, June 11th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $40.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Mizuho lowered their target price on shares of Ping Identity from $30.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ping Identity from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Ping Identity presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $34.20.

Shares of PING stock opened at $23.90 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -82.41 and a beta of 0.94. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $23.33. The company has a current ratio of 2.88, a quick ratio of 2.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. Ping Identity has a 52-week low of $19.97 and a 52-week high of $37.50.

Ping Identity (NYSE:PING) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 4th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.04) by $0.15. The company had revenue of $78.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $66.10 million. Ping Identity had a negative net margin of 9.26% and a positive return on equity of 0.46%. Ping Identity’s revenue was up 33.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.08 earnings per share.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of PING. FIL Ltd raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 13.8% during the first quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 3,206,470 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,318,000 after purchasing an additional 389,367 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 4.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,853,763 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,583,000 after purchasing an additional 117,825 shares during the last quarter. Bamco Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 28.3% during the first quarter. Bamco Inc. NY now owns 862,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,907,000 after purchasing an additional 190,000 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 370.4% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 810,196 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,768,000 after purchasing an additional 637,953 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ raised its holdings in shares of Ping Identity by 182.3% during the first quarter. Palisade Capital Management LLC NJ now owns 788,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,290,000 after purchasing an additional 509,179 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.33% of the company’s stock.

In other news, major shareholder Vista Equity Partners Fund Vi, sold 6,000,000 shares of Ping Identity stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.75, for a total transaction of $142,500,000.00. Insiders own 1.90% of the company’s stock.

About Ping Identity

Ping Identity Holding Corp., doing business as Ping Identity Corporation, provides intelligent identity solutions for the enterprise in the United States and internationally. Its Ping Intelligent Identity platform provides customers, workforce, and partners with access to cloud, mobile, Software-as-a-Service, and on-premise applications.

Further Reading: How dollar cost averaging works



Receive News & Ratings for Ping Identity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ping Identity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.