Q3 2021 EPS Estimates for Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) Decreased by Analyst

Profound Medical Corp. (NASDAQ:PROF) – Jefferies Financial Group reduced their Q3 2021 earnings per share estimates for Profound Medical in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, August 4th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst A. Petrone now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of ($0.16) for the quarter, down from their prior estimate of ($0.15). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Profound Medical’s Q4 2021 earnings at ($0.19) EPS, FY2021 earnings at ($1.05) EPS, FY2022 earnings at ($0.55) EPS and FY2024 earnings at $0.80 EPS.

Profound Medical (NASDAQ:PROF) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 12th. The company reported ($0.37) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.13). The company had revenue of $0.71 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.72 million. Profound Medical had a negative net margin of 385.73% and a negative return on equity of 31.62%.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on PROF. Raymond James set a $36.00 price objective on shares of Profound Medical and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Alliance Global Partners lowered their price objective on shares of Profound Medical from $28.25 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 13th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Profound Medical from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.67.

Shares of PROF opened at $15.85 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $323.02 million, a P/E ratio of -11.32 and a beta of 1.13. Profound Medical has a 52-week low of $13.43 and a 52-week high of $28.97. The company has a 50-day moving average of $16.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 13.8% during the second quarter. PCJ Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 165,220 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,690,000 after purchasing an additional 19,990 shares during the period. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 22.1% during the second quarter. Zweig DiMenna Associates LLC now owns 221,667 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,626,000 after purchasing an additional 40,078 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of Profound Medical by 20.0% during the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 53,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,077,000 after purchasing an additional 8,893 shares during the period. Redmile Group LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 2.5% during the first quarter. Redmile Group LLC now owns 845,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,032,000 after buying an additional 20,477 shares in the last quarter. Finally, G2 Investment Partners Management LLC grew its position in shares of Profound Medical by 147.2% during the first quarter. G2 Investment Partners Management LLC now owns 61,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,241,000 after buying an additional 36,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 42.64% of the company’s stock.

About Profound Medical

Profound Medical Corp., together with its subsidiaries, operates as a medical technology company that develops magnetic resonance guided ablation procedures for treatment of prostate disease, uterine fibroids, and palliative pain treatment in Canada, Germany, the United States, and Finland. Its lead product TULSA-PRO system used for magnetic resonance imaging scanner in hospitals and treatment facilities.

