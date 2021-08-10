Barclays Reiterates €230.00 Price Target for Allianz (FRA:ALV)

Barclays set a €230.00 ($270.59) price target on Allianz (FRA:ALV) in a research report released on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

A number of other research firms have also recently weighed in on ALV. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €228.00 ($268.24) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Credit Suisse Group set a €235.00 ($276.47) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Morgan Stanley set a €222.00 ($261.18) price objective on shares of Allianz in a report on Wednesday, July 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €250.00 ($294.12) target price on shares of Allianz in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €245.00 ($288.24) target price on shares of Allianz and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of €226.67 ($266.67).

Get Allianz alerts:

ALV stock opened at €199.60 ($234.82) on Friday. Allianz has a twelve month low of €167.30 ($196.82) and a twelve month high of €206.80 ($243.29). The business’s 50 day moving average is €211.47.

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel to private and corporate customers.

Recommended Story: Growth and Income Funds

Receive News & Ratings for Allianz Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Allianz and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.