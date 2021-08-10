Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.00 ($223.53).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €125.60 ($147.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.95. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

About Shop Apotheke Europe

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

