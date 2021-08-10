Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) Given a €215.00 Price Target by Berenberg Bank Analysts

Berenberg Bank set a €215.00 ($252.94) target price on Shop Apotheke Europe (ETR:SAE) in a report released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Baader Bank set a €155.00 ($182.35) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays set a €200.00 ($235.29) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. Hauck & Aufhaeuser set a €150.00 ($176.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Wednesday, July 7th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €201.00 ($236.47) target price on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €260.00 ($305.88) price objective on shares of Shop Apotheke Europe and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, April 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Shop Apotheke Europe currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €190.00 ($223.53).

Shares of SAE stock opened at €125.60 ($147.76) on Friday. The company has a market cap of $2.25 billion and a P/E ratio of -103.95. Shop Apotheke Europe has a one year low of €117.00 ($137.65) and a one year high of €249.00 ($292.94). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €144.81. The company has a quick ratio of 3.60, a current ratio of 4.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.21.

Shop Apotheke Europe N.V. owns and operates online pharmacies in Germany, Belgium, Austria, Switzerland, the Netherlands, France, and Italy. It provides prescription medications, over-the-counter medications, and pharmacy-related beauty and personal care products, as well as food supplements. The company was founded in 2001 and is headquartered in Sevenum, the Netherlands.

