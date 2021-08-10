Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) Given a €49.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €49.00 ($57.65) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA (FRA:FRE) in a research note released on Friday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts also recently commented on FRE. UBS Group set a €40.00 ($47.06) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, May 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €39.00 ($45.88) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday, June 17th. Morgan Stanley set a €47.00 ($55.29) target price on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Wednesday, July 14th. Barclays set a €51.00 ($60.00) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €39.00 ($45.88) price target on Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA in a research report on Friday, July 30th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of €48.28 ($56.80).

Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA stock opened at €44.90 ($52.82) on Friday. Fresenius SE & Co. KGaA has a 12 month low of €60.16 ($70.78) and a 12 month high of €80.00 ($94.12). The company has a 50 day moving average price of €44.74.

Fresenius SE & Co KGaA, a health care group, provides products and services for dialysis, hospitals, and outpatient medical care Germany and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Fresenius Medical Care, Fresenius Kabi, Fresenius Helios, and Fresenius Vamed. The Fresenius Medical Care segment offers products and services for patients with chronic kidney failure.

