Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) a €16.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €16.00 ($18.82) target price on thyssenkrupp (FRA:TKA) in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €17.00 ($20.00) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. Morgan Stanley set a €9.60 ($11.29) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, June 23rd. DZ Bank restated a buy rating on shares of thyssenkrupp in a report on Friday, May 14th. Credit Suisse Group set a €15.80 ($18.59) price target on thyssenkrupp and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 7th. Finally, Barclays set a €8.50 ($10.00) price target on thyssenkrupp in a report on Thursday, July 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. thyssenkrupp presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of €12.54 ($14.75).

Get thyssenkrupp alerts:

Shares of TKA stock opened at €8.76 ($10.30) on Friday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of €8.84. thyssenkrupp has a twelve month low of €20.70 ($24.35) and a twelve month high of €27.01 ($31.78).

thyssenkrupp AG operates in the areas of automotive technology, industrial components, plant technology, marine systems, steel, and materials services in Germany, the United States, China, and internationally. The company's Automotive Technology segment develops and manufactures components and systems and automated production systems for the automotive industry.

Further Reading: What is the operating income formula?



Receive News & Ratings for thyssenkrupp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for thyssenkrupp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.