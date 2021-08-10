Critical Analysis: CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) & ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP)

ThredUp (NASDAQ:TDUP) and CDW (NASDAQ:CDW) are both consumer staples companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, valuation, dividends, analyst recommendations and risk.

Profitability

This table compares ThredUp and CDW’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets ThredUp N/A N/A N/A CDW 4.76% 87.83% 11.41%

22.7% of ThredUp shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.2% of CDW shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.0% of CDW shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for ThredUp and CDW, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score ThredUp 0 1 8 0 2.89 CDW 0 0 4 0 3.00

ThredUp currently has a consensus price target of $26.63, suggesting a potential upside of 15.96%. CDW has a consensus price target of $193.25, suggesting a potential upside of 1.91%. Given ThredUp’s higher possible upside, equities analysts plainly believe ThredUp is more favorable than CDW.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares ThredUp and CDW’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio ThredUp $186.01 million 11.63 -$47.88 million N/A N/A CDW $18.47 billion 1.41 $788.50 million $6.55 28.95

CDW has higher revenue and earnings than ThredUp.

Summary

CDW beats ThredUp on 8 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

ThredUp Company Profile

ThredUp Inc. operates online resale platforms that allows consumers to buy and sell secondhand women's and kids' apparel, shoes, and accessories. The company was founded in 2009 and is based in Oakland, California.

CDW Company Profile

CDW Corporation provides integrated information technology (IT) solutions to business, government, education, and healthcare customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and Canada. It operates through three segments: Corporate, Small Business, and Public. The company offers discrete hardware and software products, as well as integrated IT solutions, including on-premise, hybrid and cloud capabilities across data center and networking, digital workspace, security, and virtualization. Its hardware products comprise notebooks/mobile devices, network communications, desktop computers, video monitors, enterprise and data storage, and other hardware; and software products include application suites, security, virtualization, operating systems, and network management. The company also provides field services, managed services, warranties, configuration services, partner services, and telecom services. CDW Corporation was founded in 1984 and is based in Lincolnshire, Illinois.

