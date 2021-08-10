Financial Contrast: Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) & Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT)

Katapult (NASDAQ:KPLT) and Quest Resource (NASDAQ:QRHC) are both small-cap business services companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings and valuation.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

59.2% of Katapult shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 35.3% of Quest Resource shares are held by institutional investors. 23.5% of Quest Resource shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

This table compares Katapult and Quest Resource’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Katapult N/A N/A -$31.93 million N/A N/A Quest Resource $98.66 million 1.13 $1.03 million $0.05 119.40

Quest Resource has higher revenue and earnings than Katapult.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Katapult and Quest Resource, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Katapult 0 0 1 0 3.00 Quest Resource 0 0 2 0 3.00

Katapult currently has a consensus target price of $12.00, suggesting a potential upside of 23.33%. Quest Resource has a consensus target price of $6.75, suggesting a potential upside of 13.07%. Given Katapult’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Katapult is more favorable than Quest Resource.

Profitability

This table compares Katapult and Quest Resource’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Katapult N/A -563.72% -11.16% Quest Resource 2.23% 3.85% 2.75%

Summary

Quest Resource beats Katapult on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Katapult

Katapult Group, Inc., doing business as Zibby, develops and operates a lease-to-own monthly payment platform to help consumers acquire durable goods from retailers in the United States. It offers its customers a lease purchase transaction processing system with no long-term obligation and options for ownership. The company offers its services to acquire the online or in-store purchases of electronics, appliances, furniture, musical instruments, and more. Katapult Group, Inc. was formerly known as Cognical Inc and changed its name to Katapult Group, Inc. in February 2020. The company was incorporated in 2012 and is based in New York, New York.

About Quest Resource

Quest Resource Holding Corporation provides solutions for the reuse, recycling, and disposal of various waste streams and recyclables in the United States. It offers disposal and recycling services for motor oil and automotive lubricants, oil filters, scrap tires, oily water, goods destruction, food waste, meat renderings, cooking oil and grease trap waste, plastics, cardboard, metal, glass, mixed paper, construction debris, as well as a large variety of regulated and non-regulated solid, liquid, and gas wastes. The company also offers antifreeze and windshield washer fluid, dumpster and compacting equipment, and other minor ancillary services. In addition, it also provides landfill diversion services. The company's services focus on the waste streams and recyclables from big box, food chain, and other retailers; automotive maintenance, quick lube, dealerships, and collision repair; transportation, logistics, and internal fleet operators; manufacturing plants; multi-family and commercial properties; restaurant chains and food operations; and construction and demolition projects. Quest Resource Holding Corporation markets its services to automotive, manufacturing, hospitality and retail, construction and demolition, and commercial and multi-family property management industries through direct sales force and strategic partnerships. The company was formerly known as Infinity Resources Holdings Corp. and changed its name to Quest Resource Holding Corporation in October 2013. Quest Resource Holding Corporation is based in The Colony, Texas.

