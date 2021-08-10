Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $670,000.00

Equities analysts predict that Vaxart, Inc. (NASDAQ:VXRT) will report $670,000.00 in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have provided estimates for Vaxart’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $500,000.00 to $1.03 million. Vaxart reported sales of $270,000.00 in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 148.1%. The firm is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Vaxart will report full-year sales of $2.78 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $3.84 million. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will post sales of $24.58 million, with estimates ranging from $2.00 million to $68.48 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of research analysts that that provide coverage for Vaxart.

Vaxart (NASDAQ:VXRT) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.13) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by $0.01. Vaxart had a negative net margin of 2,844.24% and a negative return on equity of 39.81%.

A number of research firms have commented on VXRT. Jefferies Financial Group began coverage on shares of Vaxart in a report on Thursday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. B. Riley cut Vaxart from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the company from $13.00 to $9.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Piper Sandler assumed coverage on shares of Vaxart in a research note on Friday, June 11th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $18.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Vaxart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $14.25.

VXRT opened at $9.80 on Tuesday. Vaxart has a 52-week low of $3.50 and a 52-week high of $24.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.85 and a beta of 0.30. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.79.

In related news, SVP Margaret Echerd sold 47,555 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.00, for a total value of $380,440.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 12,333 shares in the company, valued at approximately $98,664. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sowell Financial Services LLC raised its position in shares of Vaxart by 1,194.8% during the first quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,179 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 4,779 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 32.4% in the first quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 7,383 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $45,000 after buying an additional 1,805 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Vaxart by 111.5% in the second quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 9,366 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $70,000 after buying an additional 4,937 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the second quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Finally, Ground Swell Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vaxart in the first quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Institutional investors own 26.22% of the company’s stock.

Vaxart, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in the discovery and development of oral recombinant protein vaccines based on its proprietary oral vaccine platform. The company's product pipeline includes norovirus vaccine, an oral tablet vaccine, which is in a Phase Ib clinical trial with bivalent oral tablet vaccine for the GI.1 and GII.4 norovirus strains; seasonal influenza vaccine, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of H1 influenza infection; respiratory syncytial virus vaccine; and coronavirus vaccine, which completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of SARS-CoV-2 infection.

