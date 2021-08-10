Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:AQST) has earned an average rating of “Buy” from the seven research firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $13.18.

Several research analysts have issued reports on AQST shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Aquestive Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $4.25 price target on the stock in a report on Monday. HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, July 26th. Finally, Wedbush reissued a “buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price on shares of Aquestive Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, June 24th.

Get Aquestive Therapeutics alerts:

NASDAQ AQST opened at $3.83 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $148.93 million, a PE ratio of -2.09 and a beta of 3.58. Aquestive Therapeutics has a 1 year low of $3.10 and a 1 year high of $9.47. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $3.78.

Aquestive Therapeutics (NASDAQ:AQST) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.44) by $0.11. On average, analysts anticipate that Aquestive Therapeutics will post -1.53 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wedbush Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $52,000. Trexquant Investment LP bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $53,000. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new stake in Aquestive Therapeutics in the first quarter worth $57,000. Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 159.0% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 16,612 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 10,197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Financial Advocates Investment Management boosted its holdings in Aquestive Therapeutics by 30.8% in the second quarter. Financial Advocates Investment Management now owns 17,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 4,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 41.74% of the company’s stock.

Aquestive Therapeutics Company Profile

Aquestive Therapeutics, Inc, a pharmaceutical company, focuses on identifying, developing, and commercializing various products to address unmet medical needs in the United States and internationally. The company markets Sympazan, an oral soluble film formulation of clobazam for the treatment of lennox-gastaut syndrome; Suboxone, a sublingual film formulation of buprenorphine and naloxone for the treatment of opioid dependence; and Zuplenz, an oral soluble film formulation of ondansetron for the treatment of nausea and vomiting associated with chemotherapy and post-operative recovery.

Read More: Does a trade war provide a risk to the global economy?

Receive News & Ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Aquestive Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.